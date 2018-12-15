South African football has been left mourning the death of one of its rising refereeing stars‚ Eketsang Setloboko‚ who died in a car accident on Friday night.

The referee was travelling from home town Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape‚ the South African Football Association (Safa) disclosed on social media.

Setloboko‚ just 29‚ had served on Fifa's international panel for a year‚ and blew the Absa Premiership Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 27.

He also refereed this season's MTN8 final between Cape Town City and SUperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in September‚ and was considered a prodigy of much talent in match officiating.