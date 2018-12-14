Siyabonga Nomvethe's retirement put on hold

Siyabonga Nomvethe's retirement plans may have to be put on hold for six months.

Nomvethe, 41, and his club AmaZulu announced in September that the PSL's all-time leading goalscorer would retire at the end of this month.

"The former Bafana Bafana striker's contract ends in December. He will remain a part of the Usuthu squad until then. A match in his honour will be announced soon," Usuthu confirmed at the time.

Sowetan, however, has been informed that there are plans to extend his stay until the end of the 2018/19 season, though the club is mum on the matter.

AmaZulu spokesperson Brilliant Makhathini declined to comment, pending consultation with the club's management. Nomvethe also couldn't be reached.

Bhele has scored two goals this season, including in the 3-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday night.