Manchester City back on top as Jesus double sinks Everton

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 at The Etihad Stadium on Saturday to pile the pressure on Premier League title rivals Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

The win takes Pep Guardiola's side, who lost for the first time in the league this season with a 2-0 loss at Chelsea last week, back to the top with a two-point advantage over Liverpool.

It was not a vintage performance but City avoided a second straight slip-up, silencing any suggestion that they may be about to stutter in their title defence.

"The players responded in a marvellous way. Everton have top players and today was tricky, a dangerous, dangerous game," said Guardiola.

It is two years since City lost consecutive league games, and they have never gone successive league matches without scoring under the Spaniard.