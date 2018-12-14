Benni McCarthy ‘knows what I think of him’‚ says new City signing Erasmus

Kermit Erasmus says he fell in love with Cape Town City from afar and had no hesitation in signing for the club when approached to come back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The diminutive striker has spent the last three years away in Europe but had little playing time in spells at four different clubs and says he is happy to be back home and pairing up with City coach Benni McCarthy.

“I’m happy to be here‚ I just cannot wait to get going in the new year‚” he said on Thursday as he was introduced to the media at the club’s Christmas party.

“I’ve been away for long time and I think coming home to Cape Town City is the right fit for me – not only for footballing reasons but beyond that as well.

“I fell in love with the team from afar‚ just watching how they do their thing.

“I don’t have to say much about the coach but he’s a legend. He knows what I think of him.”