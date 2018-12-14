Amajita get favourable draw in Under-20 Afcon

South Africa have been handed what looks on paper a gentle draw for the 2019 African Under-20 Championships in Niger in February.

The continental championships will serve as the qualifiers for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup later in the year‚ with the four semifinalists in Niger headed to Poland in May-June.

Amajita will feel they have a good shot in a Group A that contains nemesis Nigeria‚ but also lesser sides Niger and Burundi.

Niger are appearing at the tournament for the first time and only qualified as hosts‚ while Burundi have not been to the continental championships since they reached the final in 1995.