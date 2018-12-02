SABC denies that it snubbed Safa

The SABC is adamant that it did not purposefully snub a Safa press conference this week, despite suspicions aired by Safa that it did.

No SABC radio or television journalists attended the press conference on Wednesday - to announce a new office for global body Fifa at Safa House in Nasrec - while the other major television broadcasters, e.tv and SuperSport, were present.

The public broadcaster and Safa have been at loggerheads in a protracted and at times acrimonious negotiation to renew their annual broadcast contract for Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and other national team matches.

Safa's acting CEO Russell Paul said he could only speculate on the reasons SABC journalists had not attended the midweek press briefing.

"Ja, it's obviously very difficult for me to call it a snub or anything like that," Paul said. "We did notice that there was nobody there from the SABC. They were invited and they were the only major broadcaster who were not there.

"We have [recently] spoken to the SABC about these things and they were very clear that there is no instruction to snub anything from Safa.