Man caught on camera verbally assaulting health worker.

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has called on members of the public to respect healthcare workers following a number of abuse cases reported by employees at the province's health facilities.

In one of the incidents, which was caught on camera, a nurse was verbally assaulted by an angry community member.

In the video, the man can be seen aggressively tapping the nurse on her shoulder whilst he continues a verbal assault that lasts for over a minute and a half.

The unknown man shouts: “The clinic belongs to the community, not you. Don't send us from pillar to post over a small thing ... over something that you know you should be helping us with.”

He demands that the nurse help him instead of turning him back for what he terms a minor mistake. He continues with the insults, calling the nurse words that are not printable in this publication whilst threatening her.

In the video, the man is seen saying: “I'm not afraid of standing in front of the court with you because of the s**t you are doing. Your f****n s***t!”

Other incidents of abuse were also reported in the province. In one case, police had to be called in when a government hospital security guard was stabbed by escorts of a patient at Leratong Hospital in Mogale City on the West Rand. The incident, which happened on Sunday, took place after a man had been taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.