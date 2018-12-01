Gallant Banyana lose Afcon final on penalties to defending champions Nigeria

The dreaded penalty shootout lottery didn't smile on Banyana Banyana as Nigeria pipped them 4-3 to collect their 11th Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The sides were goalless after extra time at the Accra Sports Stadium but Linda Mothlalo and Lebohang Ramalepe missed their penalties.

However, Banyana are heroines and this final failure is no slight on them.

The fact the game went to penalties was indicative of how far South Africa have come against Nigeria.

In the past, Banyana were often heavily beaten.

Banyana not only have the tenacity, but the tactical smarts to go toe to toe with them.

The best part was that they went hammer and tongs at each other for the two hours

At no stage did the commitment of the combatants waver.