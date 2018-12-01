WATCH: Ramaphosa wishes Banyana Banyana 'all the best'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his best wishes to Banyana Banyana for Saturday evening's Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) final against Nigeria.

Four-time losing finalists South Africa will try to win their first Awcon against 10-time victors Nigeria at Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghanaian capital (kickoff 6pm SA time).

Ramaphosa posted a clip of himself in a phone video conversation with the women's national team made on Friday‚ where he said: "I want to thank you on behalf of the nation for the excellent performance you have been giving out.

"We are with you all the way - all the best for tomorrow."