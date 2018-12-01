The South African Football Association might be reluctant to approach the government to bankroll the staging of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) now that it has been stripped from original hosts Cameroon‚ Safa acting CEO Russell Paul has said.

Paul stopped short of saying it was unlikely that Safa would make a bid to host the 2019 tournament‚ but did say that financially the association and the government‚ which would have to bankroll such a hosting‚ might balk at the idea.

Cameroon were stripped of hosting the 2019 Afcon due to delays in preparing‚ the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced after a 10-hour meeting of their executive in Accra‚ Ghana on Friday night.

South Africa and Morocco have been tipped in the international media to replace Cameroon as hosts of the tournament‚ scheduled for June 15 to July 13.

Paul said an Afcon‚ now expanded from 16 to 24 teams‚ could cost at least R140-million to host.

“Our position is very clear. We've seen Caf's stance that they've taken at their executive meeting‚" the acting Safa CEO said on Saturday in Sandton‚ where the association were holding an extraordinary meeting.

"We are unable to make any form of commitment to anybody because that needs to go through government. Government needs to provide us with some direction.

"But for now‚ firstly‚ no formal approach has been made to South Africa‚ and even if there was we would have to defer to government along those lines.

"Secondly‚ Caf have in any event indicated that there is a new bidding process. So we‚ as South Africa‚ and as Safa‚ can't bid for something that we don't have government approval for."

Paul was asked if Safa have any intention of discussing the prospect of bidding with government.