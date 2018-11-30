Fadlu Davids has a date with destiny

It would be win or bust for Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids when his side take on Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

The PSL's youngest coach at 37 could be relieved of his duties if the Team of Choice fail to beat Bucs in Soweto.

Maritzburg have no league win in their last five matches - with four draws and a defeat.

Rumours persist that if Maritzburg don't turn the corner soon, Davids could be on his way out.

Former Maritzburg mentor Ernst Middendorp, who had Davids as his assistant during his time at the club, has been touted as a possible replacement as coach.