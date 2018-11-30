Fadlu Davids has a date with destiny
It would be win or bust for Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids when his side take on Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).
The PSL's youngest coach at 37 could be relieved of his duties if the Team of Choice fail to beat Bucs in Soweto.
Maritzburg have no league win in their last five matches - with four draws and a defeat.
Rumours persist that if Maritzburg don't turn the corner soon, Davids could be on his way out.
Former Maritzburg mentor Ernst Middendorp, who had Davids as his assistant during his time at the club, has been touted as a possible replacement as coach.
The KwaZulu-Natal outfit finished an impressive fourth last season under the guidance of Davids, but are struggling in 14th spot this season. Overall, Maritzburg have played 10 matches winning one, drawing six and losing three.
Davids' men will face a Pirates side who are flying. Bucs collected four points from Maritzburg last season.
Maritzburg's 2018/19 stats:
The good
They have the fourth best defence (seven goals conceded) behind Celtic, Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns, who have all conceded 6.
The bad
Of all Premiership teams, Maritzburg have won the least number of matches with just one victory at the expense of Bloemfontein Celtic away two months ago.
The Team of Choice are the only side not to have won a match at home in six attempts. Maritzburg have scored the least number of goals in the league, with just four.