Bucs dim island minnows' stars

Orlando Pirates achieved a heavenly result winning 5-1 against Light Stars of Seychelles in what was their start of a hellish challenge in terms of their schedule.

Bucs's tough schedule - playing seven matches in 25 days, got off to a great start in this CAF Champions League preliminary first leg tie.

The visitors took a shock early lead through Mario Rova, but Micho Sredojevic's men replied through Thabo Qalinge, Augustine Mulenga, Mpho Makola, Justin Shonga and Linda Mntambo for a comfortable home win, but it could have been more.

Sredojevic, though, would be pleased with the win considering he gave a couple of non-regulars an opportunity to start; Qalinge and Makola, who was captain on the night, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Meshack Maphangule and Mntambo all getting a rare nod.

Pirates' schedule was one of the talking points ahead of the clash, but this was some walk in the park and their Serbian mentor would be relieved it wasn't anything physical with hopes from the Pirates camp that all players stay on their feet for the next three weeks.

The hosts started off on a bad footing conceding within 16 minutes with their defence cut open for Ravo to beat Jackson Mabokgwane in a one-on-one situation.

Pirates needed to respond quickly to ease the fears of their supporters and it came within 10 minutes with Qalinge firing home.