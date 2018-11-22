Sredojević yet to decide on whether to include Maela and Pule in Pirates' squad for TKO semis

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević will make a final decision on Friday whether to include the Bafana Bafana duo of Innocent Maela and midfielder Vincent Pule in the squad to face rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's highly anticipated Telkom Knockout semifinal clash.

Maela and Pule started for Bafana Bafana in the 1-1 international friendly draw against Paraguay in Durban on Tuesday night and Sredojević said he would run the rule over the two players at their last training session before making a final decision.

“Two of our players played the full match for Bafana Bafana against Paraguay during the week and we have that in mind‚” said Sredojević on Thursday afternoon.

“Both of them will have to pass a fitness test in order to prove that they are ready because a match of this magnitude and importance demands every single player to be 200 percent ready.

"Friday’s last training session will tell us what to do but we strongly hope that the scorer of the winning goal in the last match against Pirates will be part of the team on Saturday.

"We shall know when we have that late fitness test what is happening.”