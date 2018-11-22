Nomvula Mokonyane moves as Cyril reshuffles cabinet

She has been a member of parliament since 2009 where she served in several committees include defence and communications.

Ndabeni-Abrahams served as deputy minister of communications under Faith Muthambi before moving to deputise Cwele in Telecommunications.

Nomvula Mokonyane, who headed Communications department, replaces the late Edna Molwena as the minister of Environmental Affairs.

Mokonyane took over the Communications department from Muthambi in Ramaphosa's first cabinet reshuffle in early 2018.

Siyabonga Cwele has replaced Malusi Gigaba as the minister of home affairs, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

Gigaba resigned mid-November following pressure after the release of the public protector's recommendation that he face disciplinary process for violating the constitution.