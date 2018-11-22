Dangerous winger Lebogang Manyama will be available for Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's Telkom Knockout semifinal against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ Amakhosi coach Giovanni Solinas revealed on Thursday.

Speaking at the Soweto derby press conference as the Premier Soccer League offices in Parktown‚ Solinas said star signing Manyama is back to full fitness from the injury he received from his car crash last month‚ and fit to play on Saturday.

“Lebo is OK. He is in full training. He also played a friendly game on Saturday‚” Solinas said.

“So‚ he is available for the derby. So there is no problem about Lebo.”

Manyama‚ the 2016-17 PSL Player of the Season who was signed on a free transfer from Turkish club Konyaspor at the start of this season‚ totaled his BMW in a crash on the N1 on Tuesday‚ October 16‚ and was fortunate to escape with an elbow injury.

He had been regaining his match fitness before the crash‚ and finding form‚ having arrived at Naturena having not played in six months in a difficult lone season in Turkey.

He signed for Konyaspor having been influential in Cape Town City's third-placed PSL finish in 2016-17‚ where Manyama was league top scorer with 13 goals.

Solinas lamented the lack of time he has had to prepare for the game due to a number of his players only returning from international duty from the Fifa break on Wednesday.

“We have not had a lot of time to prepare because the international players came back yesterday [Wednesday]‚ some players today [Thursday]‚” the coach said.

“So we have two days to prepare for the derby. Today [Thursday] we trained very well.”

Chiefs and Pirates meet in their second Soweto derby of the season‚ with Bucs having won 2-1 in an October 27 Absa Premiership clash.