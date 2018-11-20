Government intervenes to ensure municipality workers get paid

“The premier has said that we should get into the municipality, investigate the reasons for their financial management failure and the challenges that they are facing. That work is going to be undertaken by provincial treasury working with national treasury. They will develop a financial recovery plan [for the municipality],” Moiloa said.

“Once that plan is available, we will know exactly the extent of the challenges that the West Rand District Municipality is facing. If we reach a conclusion that the financial recovery plan will not necessarily take that municipality out of its dire financial situation, we will have no option but put the municipality under administration. I must indicate that it is not easy to dissolve the district municipal council due to the manner in which it is structured."

The municipality illegally deposited R77m into VBS Mutual Bank and has since denied any wrongdoing. Its financial woes came to the fore earlier this month when officials were held hostage in their offices after the workers did not get their salaries.

Times Select reported that the mayor‚ councillors‚ executives‚ managers and supervisors were among those who did not get salaries at the end of October.