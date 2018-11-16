Bucs and Chiefs won't hold back in Diski derby
Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are outsiders in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) title race, but there's always a lot at stake when they clash.
Sunday's clash at Vosloorus Stadium is set up to be another great battle, with bragging rights and pride important.
Chiefs are 10th on the standings with nine points, four ahead of 13th-placed Pirates after seven matches.
The Soweto foes may have already let the MDC title slip through their fingers yet again.
Leaders Cape Town City have collected 16 points.
Last season, this fixture did not really live up to expectations in terms of goals, as it ended in a dull 0-0 draw.
But it promises to be a different story this term because both clubs have been relying on their senior strikers to spearhead their attacks in such high-profile reserve league matches.
For the Buccaneers, it's Lyle Foster who has been the focal point of their attack, while Ryan Moon has been the target man for Amakhosi.
They have two goals each in the few matches they've been involved in, owing to their participation in the senior sides. Foster also spent a few weeks in France at trials with Monaco.
In the wake of their 2-1 defeat to second-placed Bidvest Wits last week, Amakhosi Diski mentor Arthur Zwane said playing Pirates is motivation in itself for the players.
"They'll be fired up against Pirates. The derby is a game where players motivate themselves. Coaching is not needed ,'' said Zwane.