Bucs and Chiefs won't hold back in Diski derby

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are outsiders in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) title race, but there's always a lot at stake when they clash.

Sunday's clash at Vosloorus Stadium is set up to be another great battle, with bragging rights and pride important.

Chiefs are 10th on the standings with nine points, four ahead of 13th-placed Pirates after seven matches.

The Soweto foes may have already let the MDC title slip through their fingers yet again.

Leaders Cape Town City have collected 16 points.

Last season, this fixture did not really live up to expectations in terms of goals, as it ended in a dull 0-0 draw.