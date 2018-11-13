Chiefs throw in the towel

Losing 2-1 to Bidvest Wits at the weekend has prompted Kaizer Chiefs MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Arthur Zwane to throw in the towel in their title pursuit.

By humiliating Chippa United 10-0 to record the biggest win in the history of the MDC a fortnight ago, Chiefs had registered themselves as one of the Diski title favourites. But on Sunday Keenan Philips' brace sunk Chiefs high hopes at Bidvest Stadium.

Sizwe Twala netted a consolation goal for the Soweto giants, whose defeat has since condemned them to ninth spot on the standings.

Amakhosi are also nine points behind pacesetters Cape Town City and Bloemfontein Celtic who are both on 16 points, with the Cape side enjoying a superior goal difference.

"It's gone [the title]. We gave it away. It was easy for us to win this league this season. It was there for the taking. This is one game that can kill everything for us," said a disappointed Zwane.

Chiefs Diski team tactician implied that his boys may have underestimated Wits, especially on the back of their historic victory over Chippa.