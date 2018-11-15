Thapelo will keep going for the gap

There are a handful of footballers whose physical appearance makes them distinguishable from the rest.

Some are famous for their wacky hairstyles while with others it's their tattoos. Thapelo Morena, on the other hand, is well known for his million-dollar smile.

What many don't know is how the Randfontein, west rand-born ace got it.

"When I was young I fell at school so my two front teeth were broken from the bottom. I was 10 years old," Morena said. "It was very difficult for me to talk and it brought about a shyness in me. But now I am grown up and I am comfortable with it."

Morena's famous gap at first was a cause for embarrassment, but 15 years later it is his trademark.

The life-altering incident shaped the character that fans see today - the tough-as-nails, marauding winger for Mamelodi Sundowns.