Durban taxi driver killed in hit-style shooting
Police are investigating the hit-style killing of a taxi driver who was gunned down while waiting for passengers in Isipingo‚ south of Durban‚ on Thursday morning.
It is understood that the 40-year-old taxi driver‚ who has not yet been named‚ was shot in the head as he sat in the driver’s seat of his minibus.
He was found slumped over in his seat.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police officers had rushed to the scene and found that the man had already died.
A taxi driver has been shot and killed on Thomas Drive in Isipingo @TimesLIVE— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) November 15, 2018
The man was shot in the head and back about 7am‚ he said.
"A case of murder was opened at Isipingo police station‚" he said.