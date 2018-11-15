Police are investigating the hit-style killing of a taxi driver who was gunned down while waiting for passengers in Isipingo‚ south of Durban‚ on Thursday morning.

It is understood that the 40-year-old taxi driver‚ who has not yet been named‚ was shot in the head as he sat in the driver’s seat of his minibus.

He was found slumped over in his seat.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police officers had rushed to the scene and found that the man had already died.