We just have to work hard, says Downs' Morena ahead of Barca clash

It’s rare that a player gets to celebrate winning the league on the ground of his former club.

But for Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns, he experienced just that yesterday at Dr Molemela Stadium in the Free State province.

The 24-year-old completed a switch to the Brazilians in 2016 having been with Phunya Sele Sele for a few years and two seasons later, he was back in Bloemfontein to collect his first PSL winners’ medal.

“I'm speechless. I'm just happy that I finally got it. We just have to work hard and try to get more,” he said post match.

“It was really touching, but the thing is when I left here I had a dream and I knew what I wanted to do. So when I got to Sundowns, I pulled up my socks, so for me to lift the PSL cup here [in Bloemfontein], is about what I wanted to do at Sundowns,” he continued.

From here, Morena will return to Johannesburg, where Sundowns will face European giants Barcelona on Wednesday at FNB Stadium [6.15pm], which is part of the late Nelson Mandela’s centenary celebrations.

“It's a learning [opportunity] and there's a lot that we can learn from them. We just have to do our best.

“We gonna do what we have to do and the things that we have to learn, we just have to learn. Percy [Tau] likes to watch [Lionel] Messi and he's gonna learn from him looking at him from the other side,” Morena added.