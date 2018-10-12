Calm Baxter to go for kill as win looms large

Bafana Bafana mentor Stuart Baxter is still in two minds about his starting line-up to face Seychelles at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Bafana must win this clash to possibly go top of Group E as Nigeria and Libya are also meeting tomorrow.

Baxter yesterday claimed he had his starting XI in mind before injuries to Thapelo Morena, Vincent Pule and Sibusiso Vilakazi enforced changes. They were replaced by Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thembinkosi Lorch and Gift Links.

"We've got to get on with it, that's the name of the game," Baxter said yesterday's training session at the match venue.

"I don't know at this moment if the team is ready, but they will be ready by the time we get to the game.

"I think they've done a lot of hard and some good work. But one thing we've found challenging is the fact that a lot of the players have come off a really heavy period with the PSL. So, we've got to try to strike that balance and you can't run the legs off or else they would be going into the game not fresh," Baxter stated.