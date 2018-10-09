Spirits high in SA camp for a change

As Bafana coach Stuart Baxter prepares for 2019 Afcon qualifier against the Seychelles, he appears to be breathing easier than the last time the national team was in camp.

Last month Baxter went into the qualifier against Libya with four players - Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Hlompho Kekana and Lebogang Mothiba - forced out because of injuries.

Baxter then had to field questions about appointing his son Lee as goalkeeper coach.

This time, however, Baxter only has Thapelo Morena and Vincent Pule doubtful, but they may recover on time.

Except for Lebogang Phiri, Dino Ndlovu and Percy Tau who were still travelling yesterday, the whole squad is in camp.

Arendse has returned for his role with the goalkeepers and Baxter insisted that Lee's appointment was not for his own interests. "Lee is highly qualified and, therefore, I had no problem [in appointing him] when Andre's wife was ill."

A further boost is the arrival in camp of Shaun Bartlett as an assistant coach. "We also have Shaun. We hope he likes us and we like him. So it's a welcome to him," Baxter said.

Bafana will be training at Steyn City School in Fourways.

"The pitches are very good and I want speed, tempo - and players to move and control the ball with pace," he added.