Controversial South African musician Steve Hofmeyr says he has put R100 down for Orlando Pirates to win the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

One might not have suspected that Hofmeyr‚ known for his controversial views on the land issue‚ race‚ farm murders and apartheid‚ took any interest in South African football at all.

However‚ contacted for his opinion on Saturday’s sold-out Absa Premiership derby‚ Hofmeyr revealed he not just follows football‚ he supports a team.

Not surprisingly from the well-known Blue Bulls rugby fan‚ his football club is Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns.

In questions on the derby via a Whatsapp message sent through his personal assistant‚ Hofmeyr was asked if he supports one of Chiefs and Pirates.

“Nope. I’m a Sundowns boytjie‚” Hofmeyr replied.

Who does Hofmeyr think will win on Saturday?

“I think Pirates‚” he replied. “I put R100 on them.”

And why?

“Coach. Goalies. And no Sundowns‚” Hofmeyr replied.

Well‚ OK‚ there you have it.