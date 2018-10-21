Steve Komphela draws positives from defeat to Sundowns

The continuing uncertainty over the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic has been disruptive and frustrating to the financially distressed side but coach Steve Komphela is preferring to focus on things he can control to ensure that the club succeeds on the pitch.

Celtic crashed out of the Telkom Knockout after an opening round 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and a philosophical Komphela said he has told his players to always remember their obligation to the supporters despite the challenges.

“Each one of the players understands that we have an obligation to the supporters and good performances like these against a strong team like Mamelodi Sundowns are points of references.

"We lost the game but I am happy that we are getting better and getting somewhere as a team under the circumstances that the club finds itself in at the moment‚” Komphela said.

“It’s about focus and control and I know that those are big words.

"Focus is everything because you have to control emotions and if I can’t control my thoughts then I will say the wrong things.

"In any situation‚ no matter how dire it is‚ you can’t be controlled by emotions.

"If I can’t control my thoughts‚ then I am going to say wrong things‚ hence I say control is everything and that is what we do.”

Asked to reflect on the match‚ Komphela echoed Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane's sentiments that the game was good to watch and value for money for the attending fans who braved the chilly weather.

“Apart from the goal and the result‚ I thought it was a nice match to watch‚" he said.

"It was a sensible game of football and both teams by virtue of being possession based were immediately pressing.

"In a game where two teams were playing counter pressing‚ there was going to be a lot of duels.

"I thought we managed that very well and came out of their press zones‚ the only thing we lacked on the night was the goal."

While Komphela suspected that the only goal of the match by Gaston Sirino in the second half may have been off-side‚ he said would take the defeat on the chin if proved otherwise.

“I still want to look at it the goal again‚" he said.

"If it was off-side we will take in on the chin and move forward.

"When we played Sundowns in Bloemfontein before the Fifa break‚ there was also a goal scenario that did not help their cause.

"I am proud of how the players played and the only thing that we did not do was to score a goal.”