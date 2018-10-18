Kaizer Chiefs’ star player Khama Billiat‚ the player their coach Giovanni Solinas has repeatedly called the best in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ is doubtful for their Telkom Knockout clash against Black Leopards on Sunday.

Solinas did not elaborate at Thursday’s pre-match press conference on the nature of Billiat’s injury for the last-16 clash at FNB Staduim (kickoff: 3.30pm).

The coach was asked about the players Chiefs had on international duty this past Fifa date weekend and last week‚ and if any had returned injured.

“We have a small problem with Khama. So tomorrow [on Friday]‚ with the proper examination‚ we will make a decision‚” Solinas said.

“I think there is no serious problem. But at the moment I don’t know if Khama can play or not.”

There seems a possibility Solinas is trying to mislead Leopards on an injury to Billiat.

The little forward played the full 90 minutes of the Warriors’ 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

He had also played the full 90 in Zimbabwe’s 2-1 win in DR Congo on Saturday.

Billiat was also spotted by journalists walking unhindered through OR Tambo International Airport on his return to Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward is Chiefs’ top scorer this season with five goals in all competitions‚ and also has four assists.

Solinas said Bafana Bafana players Itumeleng Khune and Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Uganda’s Godfrey Walusimbi and Billiat’s Zimbabwe teammate Teenage Hadebe had all returned unscathed.

He said the players back from international duty would resume training with Chiefs on Friday.