Domestic football returns this weekend with the first round of the Telkom Knockout as the second piece of silverware is up for grabs this season.

The seeding of the last-16 draw means the so-called big guns have been kept apart‚ but there are still some intriguing ties.

TimesLIVE looks at five talking points ahead of the opening round of games.

Who will provide the attacking threat for Chiefs and is Gustavo Paez forgiven?

Kaizer Chiefs have something of a growing injury crisis up-front for their last-16 clash at home to Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Sunday‚ begging the question where the goals will come from for Amakhosi.

According to the club on Thursday‚ Colombian forward Leonardo Castro is still sidelined along with Madagascan playmaker Dax‚ while Lebo Manyama is out for six weeks with a fractured elbow.

Khama Billiat has also returned from international duty with a sore back and must be assessed. With the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on October 27‚ will he be risked?

That would leave Bernard Parker‚ Ryan Moon‚ Bongi Jayiya and Gustavo Paez as the forward options‚ with the quartet managing a total of one goal in 27 appearances between them in all competitions.

Paez was forced to give an apology this week for appearing to ignore the handshake‚ twice‚ of coach Giovanni Solinas when he was substituted in the Macufe Cup against Bloemfontein Celtic and could still be in the bad books.

Can Justin Shonga replicate his national team form for Pirates?

Shonga has been a scoring machine for the Zambian national side in the last year or so with six goals in seven appearances‚ including three in his last three‚ but he has been unable to translate that form to domestic football in South Africa with Orlando Pirates.