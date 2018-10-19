Why Luc Eymael ‘knows Wits don't want to play Stars at Goble Park’

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael believes home ground advantage could be a huge boost for his side as they prepare to face Bidvest Wits in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at Goble Park on Saturday afternoon.

Astonishingly‚ this is the fourth season in a row that these two clubs have met in the last-16‚ with the three previous ties all being won by the home team.

Stars collected wins in Bethlehem in 2015 and 2016‚ but were beaten in Braamfontein last year as Wits went on to lift the trophy.

“They are not happy about having to play us at Goble Park‚ I know this‚” Eymael said.

“Last season we played them there [in Johannesburg] in the first round and we took it to extra time before losing [4-2]. Hopefully we can get our revenge this Saturday.”