Premier Soccer League CEO Nande Becker said the appeal at the Safa appeals board for the PSL disciplinary committee sentence that Chiefs play two matches in KwaZulu-Natal behind closed doors was dismissed.

“The Safa appeals board dismissed the appeal by Kaizer Chiefs against their sanction for the Moses Mabhida chaos‚” Becker said.

“Chiefs have already played one match behind closed doors in KZN and must accordingly play another match in KZN behind closed doors.

“There is a further sanction of another match suspended for 24 months on condition that they are not found guilty of a similar offence.”

Chiefs' one match played already in front of an empty stadium saw them lose 1-0 against Polokwane City at Moses Mabhida on October 6.

Amakhosi‚ in third place in the Absa Premiership this season‚ will face Chippa United in their second closed-doors game at the same venue on November 10.

Chiefs received their sentence for a violent pitch invasion‚ where a security official was heavily beaten and property destroyed‚ following Amakhosi’s 2-0 Nedbank semi loss against Stars at Moses Mabhida on April 21.