Bidvest Wits’ new striker Simon Murray has not watched the Last King of Scotland‚ the film where James McAvoy plays a young Scottish doctor who picks a country on a spinning globe‚ Idi Amin’s 1970s Uganda‚ and travels there in search of adventure.

But the story of how the burly‚ mobile centre-forward got to playing for Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg from the Scottish Premier League is not dissimilar.

“Basically‚ back home you know the Kaizer Chiefs and the [Orlando] Pirates because those are the big teams‚ and they’re on Fifa [EA Sports’ video game]‚” Murray said on Wednesday at a Wits media day ahead of their Telkom Knockout last-16 clash against Free State Stars at Goble Park on Saturday.

“Apart from that I never knew a great deal about South African football.

“I knew obviously players like Steven Pienaar and Benni McCarthy. McCarthy came to Scotland – he lives in Edinburgh‚ where his wife [Stacey] is from – to Hibs to do some coaching.

“And obviously when the World Cup was in SA‚ I watched it on TV‚ and the fans and the vuvuzelas. But I never knew much about the league.

“I knew Richard Gough‚ who played for Dundee United‚ the same club as me; for Rangers and captained Scotland [in the 1980s and 1990s]‚ and was from South Africa‚ and from Wits actually. He’s a legend in Scotland.

“He still lives in my home town‚ Dundee‚ where I’m from. I wouldn’t mess with him‚ that’s for sure. Big guy.”

Like McAvoy’s movie character‚ Murray wanted to broaden his horizons and have some adventure in his career.