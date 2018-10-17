Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Lebogang Manyama involved in car accident

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 17 October 2018 - 09:19
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 06, 2018 in Durban.
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 06, 2018 in Durban.
Image: Anesh Debiky

Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Lebogang Manyama was involved in car accident while driving home from the club's training session in Naturena‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday.

Chiefs confirmed that Manyama was rushed to hospital for examinations and X-rays and was treated for minor injuries to his knee and elbow before he was discharged.

“Manyama will be assessed further by the doctors to determine the extent of the injuries and advise when he will be fit to train again‚” said the Chiefs statement.

He is likely to miss the club's opening Telkom Knockout clash against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The midfielder joined Amakhosi as a free agent in August after his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor was terminated.

READ MORE:

SABC's soccer blackout likely to affect PSL games

Soccer fans may no longer be able to watch PSL games on SABC.
News
2 days ago

UEFA to increase funding for women's soccer development

UEFA to increase funding for women's soccer development.
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
Prince Harry and Meghan expecting baby
X