We broadcast soccer matches at a loss, says the SABC

The SABC has lost more than R2.3bn in six years as a result of broadcasting football on radio and televisions.

The losses from flighting PSL, Bafana Bafana and CAF matches from 2012 to 2018 have seen the public broadcaster losing R398m annually.

This was revealed by COO Chris Maroleng in Auckland Park yesterday. This came as the cash-strapped public broadcaster battled to reach terms with South African Football Association (Safa) over broadcasting Bafana matches.

Maroleng said the SABC had only raked in R535m revenue from an investment of R2.9bn into football broadcast rights in six years. The SABC is at risk of losing broadcast rights to Bafana matches and the PSL as it's unable to raise funds.