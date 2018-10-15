UEFA to increase funding for women's soccer development

UEFA will increase its funding for women's soccer development projects across Europe by 50 percent from 2020, the continent's governing body announced on Monday.

As part of UEFA's HatTrick scheme to provide assistance to its 55 member associations, the Women's Football Development Programme currently pays 100,000 euros (R1 672 972) per year to each nation for development projects.

This figure will now rise to 150,000 euros (R2 166 501).

"The potential for women's football is limitless and it is with this in mind UEFA has taken the step to increase funding available to the national associations to help improve the women's game," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

"Increasing the participation and the role of women in football has been one of my main objectives, both before and after I became UEFA president."