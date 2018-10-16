Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey has paid tribute to Kaizer Motaung on his 74th birthday on Tuesday‚ saying it must be extremely pleasant for him to see how everything has come together since the club was founded 48 years ago.

Motaung‚ a South African football icon and leading figure in football‚ founded Chiefs in 1970 as a breakaway from Orlando Pirates‚ with the Glamour Boys going on to become the biggest club in South Africa and the Buccaneers’ fiercest rivals.

Tovey‚ a former Chiefs defender and Bafana Bafana’s 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning‚ took to the club’s official website to congratulate Mr Motaung his 74th birthday.

"Kaizer doesn’t like people making too much of his birthday‚ " said the Safa technical director.