No trial for former German FA bosses over World Cup payment - court

Two former heads of the German Football Association and two other officials will not go on trial for suspected tax evasion over a payment ahead of the 2006 World Cup hosted by Germany, Frankfurt's regional court said on Monday.

Former DFB chiefs Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach as well as fellow former DFB General Secretary Horst Schmidt and a former world soccer body FIFA official were charged in June.

But the regional court said it had "not seen enough suspicion of wrongdoing" to warrant a trial.

The Prosecutor's office has one week to appeal against the decision which was welcomed by the current DFB leadership.

"We see our legal opinion confirmed through this decision of the regional court in Frankfurt," DFB President Reinhard Grindel said in a statement.

"That the case of the 6.7 million euros (R112.22 million) was indeed a business-related expense. We now hope that we also achieve legal clarity in the taxation process."