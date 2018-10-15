SABC's soccer blackout likely to affect PSL games

After a weekend in which the SABC blacked-out Bafana Bafana's record win on its platforms, soccer fans could be up in arms as they may no longer be able to watch Premier Soccer League on the public broadcaster.

The cash-strapped SABC wants to stop flighting the popular Absa Premiership games, apparently because beaming the games was "too costly".

According to an insider, over the past five years, the SABC lost R1.6bn broadcasting local football as it has to sub-licence for the PSL rights from pay channel SuperSport.

"If you take these rights from SuperSport for R500m, you know you'll only monetise R100m," said the insider.

"You sign up for these rights fully knowing upfront that you're going to make a loss of R400m. And you can't not sign because your mandate says you must show sports of national importance and interest," said the insider.

On Saturday, those without access to SuperSport were left in the lurch when the public broadcaster did not flight the African Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana and the Seychelles, which Bafana

won 6-0, after failing to reach an agreement with the SA Football Association.

It's alleged SABC outside broadcast vans were turned away from FNB Stadium as they tried to set up in the hope that a deal would be struck at the last minute.