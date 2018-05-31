There’s just no telling how bad the PSL awards show was

Whoever was responsible for the cringeworthy Premier Soccer League (PSL) end-of-season awards at the Sandton Convention Centre should be tied and flogged in public.

Someone dropped the ball on Tuesday night and there were times when what was supposed to be a glorious night for the footballers resembled a badly directed kindergarten play.

It’s a shame that Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau’s big night — he won the PSL Footballer of the Season award, the Player’s Player of the Season gong, and shared the top scorer accolade with Polokwane City hitman Rodney Ramagalela — was nearly soured by amateurish errors that could have been easily avoided with better planning.

Amused Twitter subscribers watching the event on television were merciless in their analysis and gave scathing reviews on social media as the litany of mistakes played out.