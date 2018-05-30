For those watching from a distance‚ Ayanda Patosi’s 2017/18 PSL stastistics for Cape Town City do not make for bad reading.

The 25-year-old scored six goals and had five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

But for those inside the Citizens' camp‚ Patosi’s numbers are nothing to write home about‚ especially for club boss John Comitis.

Comitis is frustrated with Patosi‚ his big signing last year following his return home from Belgium‚ where he starred for KSC Lokeren.

The source of Comitis’s frustration lies in the fact that there have been issues with Patosi’s weight gain and he was at some stage during the season told to shape up or ship out.

Nothing much has changed it seems and Comitis hopes that Patosi can come back a changed man for the new season.

“Ayanda is like a new signing if he comes to the party‚" Comitis.

"If he comes to the party‚ the big guys are in trouble man.

"He can win games on his own that guy.

"He should be in the Bafana team and he can take us to the World Cup and that’s that kind of player he is – I’ve never seen anything like it‚ even better than Thulani Serero‚” Comitis claimed at the Sandton Convention Centre‚ where he attended the PSL awards on Tuesday night.

“But he’s got to get his act together‚ man.

"He’s got to lose weight; he’s got to get serious.

"I think he’s working now off season‚ so I think he’s taken it seriously and to me‚ that’s like a brand new signing.

“He’s given us maybe 30% of his capacity and every time he comes on‚ bang you see goals‚” he added.