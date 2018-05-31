Zodwa Wabantu leaves Black Twitter philosophical
When the name Zodwa Wabantu comes to mind the last thing you would think is inspirational and motivation. Pearl Thusi got to uncover the softer side of the socialite on the premiere of season 2 of MTV South Africa's Behind the Story.
Zodwa Wabantu who is often seen at parties and red carpets nearly not clad and dancing, showed viewers a different side of her personality. When she took the hot seat with Thusi, she shared some parts of her life that had Black Twitter shut the shade doors and open up to a side of Zodwa Wabantu they have never seen before.
What I’ve learned from #ZodwaWabantu today is the emphasis of this quote:— Jessica van Zyl (@Jessicavanzyl) May 30, 2018
“I may not know the key to success, but the key to failure is to try and impress everyone.”#BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/msJScQcbKR
People don't actually hate Zodwa, they hate themselves because Zodwa's realness reflects what they are not & reminds them of what they wish to be. Many people are not living their lives, not because they can't but they are afraid of what people will think/say. #BehindTheStory— The Eternal Dreamer (@Busisiwe_Rowzie) May 30, 2018
“I may not know the key to success, but the key to failure is to try and impress everyone.”- Zodwa#BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/HGZzRFedfF— Bryan™ 🐦 (@_BlackZA) May 30, 2018
Guys Zodwa speaks so much sense😟😟... Let's never judge people base on what they do to secure the bag 💰 guys😕 #behindthestory pic.twitter.com/D5G2oLNaJY— Supreme gift 👑 (@nyiikoGift) May 30, 2018
#BehindTheStory Zodwa is being so honest and true. pic.twitter.com/jm9oOvOnPw— kaybee (@Mosa_tsie) May 30, 2018
Being the funny woman that she is, Zodwa Wabantu also joked about her crazy lifestyle, even implying that she may have hooked up with her father whom she has never met.
#BehindTheStory Zodwa Are "I never knew my father maybe Ngijola naye in the streets" pic.twitter.com/0t8DyFriRr— Palesa Ramotsilisi (@Palesa08496934) May 30, 2018
#BehindTheStory zodwa wabantu says the reason why she is naked is because she has an ugly face... bathong what a way to finish my Wednesday with @MTVBaseSouth 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤🔥🙌💔 pic.twitter.com/sCohL3n8WR— Sheldon👑 🦄🌈 (@lethabontswane) May 30, 2018
Zodwa was not shy to address her beef with socialite rival; Skolopad whom she felt was beneath her. The conversation also saw them discussing how Zodwa Wabantu deals with Aunt Flo.
I haven’t recovered !!! 🤣😂😭 #Behindthestory pic.twitter.com/EaqWzmcA7Y— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 30, 2018
#BehindTheStory yazini today I got schooled on how to wear a tempon without my panties on 😂🤸🏽♀️🔥🔥💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/6o7aHQWB2N— Ms.Mathonsi♡ (@Nardii_M) May 30, 2018
BUT @PearlThusi was that Tampon Question necessary? 😂 My Mom was just in Shock when u did a follow up question about the String 🙈 Yerrre!!!! #BehindTheStory— Zandi B mnisi (@ZARGAGA_M) May 30, 2018
Thusi also asked about her views on love, which Zodwa Wabantu felt is not worth pursuing. One user felt that it was Zodwa Wabantu admitting to "selling it" as she has often been courted by men with money since the age of 16.
#behindthestory#MTVBASE— SandisoRSA🇿🇦 (@Sandiso_Nxumalo) May 30, 2018
ZODWA WABANTU... She just admitted...she's selling it🍑 pic.twitter.com/mdDAAAYFtx
At the end of the show, black twitter was left shook and impressed by Zodwa's strength and honesty.
#behindthestory— 👑🌹Mandisa Nzimande🌹👑 (@Sammy65305588) May 30, 2018
Sad story but @Zodwalibram is a strong woman pic.twitter.com/SnvWKdxJPq
Didn’t know that Zodwa was a debt collector before her fame and she’s actually smart and has invested in 7 properties And turned them into student accommodation that’s a great move #MTVBaseBTS #BehindTheStory @MTVBaseSouth @PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/h22HI8z0zB— black vito (@rantshabi1) May 30, 2018
@Zodwa_Wabantu you broke a record, now all off a sudden everyone Loves you but at first people judged you for being real and called u names. That doesn't matter anymore, we appreciate since we were ur fans from day one. @PearlThusi keep up and hopefully u learned #behindthestory— Khensani Kelly Msimango (@King_Keyma) May 30, 2018