Zodwa Wabantu leaves Black Twitter philosophical

When the name Zodwa Wabantu comes to mind the last thing you would think is inspirational and motivation. Pearl Thusi got to uncover the softer side of the socialite on the premiere of season 2 of MTV South Africa's Behind the Story.

Zodwa Wabantu who is often seen at parties and red carpets nearly not clad and dancing, showed viewers a different side of her personality. When she took the hot seat with Thusi, she shared some parts of her life that had Black Twitter shut the shade doors and open up to a side of Zodwa Wabantu they have never seen before.