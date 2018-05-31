S Mag

Zodwa Wabantu leaves Black Twitter philosophical

By thango ntwasa - 31 May 2018 - 12:27
Image: Instagram

When the name Zodwa Wabantu comes to mind the last thing you would think is inspirational and motivation. Pearl Thusi got to uncover the softer side of the socialite on the premiere of season 2 of MTV South Africa's Behind the Story.

Zodwa Wabantu who is often seen at parties and red carpets nearly not clad and dancing, showed viewers a different side of her personality.  When she took the hot seat with Thusi, she shared some parts of her life that had Black Twitter shut the shade doors and open up to a side of Zodwa Wabantu they have never seen before.

Being the funny woman that she is, Zodwa Wabantu also joked about her crazy lifestyle, even implying that she may have hooked up with her father whom she has never met.

Zodwa was not shy to address her beef with socialite rival; Skolopad whom she felt was beneath her. The conversation also saw them discussing how Zodwa Wabantu deals with Aunt Flo.

Thusi also asked about her views on love, which Zodwa Wabantu felt is not worth pursuing. One user felt that it was Zodwa Wabantu admitting to "selling it" as she has often been courted by men with money since the age of 16.

At the end of the show, black twitter was left shook and impressed by Zodwa's strength and honesty.

