Sun shines again for Leopards

Black Leopards yesterday clawed their way back into the Premiership, ending five seasons of obscurity in the National First Division (NFD).

Karabo Tshepe's solitary strike decided the promotional play-off against Jomo Cosmos in front of thousands of spectators who packed the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Leopards' feat yesterday rendered the Cosmos' final play-off fixture against Platinum Stars at the weekend irrelevant.

The two may as well utilise their match at the Vosloorus Stadium to prepare for an extended life in the NFD for Ezenkosi, and a new chapter in the lower division for Dikwena.

The all-important goal for Lidoda Duvha came in the 25th minute when Joseph Mhlongo's inviting cross was volleyed home by Tshepe from close range, beating Cosmos goalkeeper King Ndlovu.

The tournament's top scorer with four goals, Mwape Musonda, had a quiet match by his standards.

But it was the likes of Mhlongo and Tshepe who stepped up to the plate, making sure Lidoda Duvha controlled the proceedings from the first whistle.

Cosmos, who tried their best to score, lacked creativity in midfield and played too deep in the opening stages of the match.

Leopards' triumph also extinguished Ezenkosi's wonderful history in the play-offs.

Prior to their heartbreak yesterday, Cosmos had never failed in this three-team round-robin tournament, having succeeded in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

The promotion of coach Joel Masutha's Leopards to the PSL will now intensify the rivalry in Limpopo, as they join Polokwane City and Baroka to make it a contingent of three Premiership clubs in the province.