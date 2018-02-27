Muhsin Ertugral says a heart-to-heart with Thabo Mosadi has opened the door for a return to the Ajax Cape Town side for the explosive winger.

The 27-year-old was a regular feature for Ajax in the first half of the campaign‚ starting every one of the club’s first 15 league games.

He also made 26 league appearances in the 2016/17 campaign.

But the arrival of Ertugral as coach of the club saw him not only dropped from the starting side but also fail to appear in a match-day squad since the first game of the year‚ a 2-1 home loss to Maritzburg United on January 5.

But Ertugral says that there are signs that Mosadi is beginning to put more effort into his game and has hinted he could be back sooner rather than later.

“Yes he is a talent‚ but hard work is not sometimes his favourite way.

"But he learnt very quickly with me that both are important‚” Ertugral said.

“He has proved that in the last couple of weeks‚ but there are other players in his position‚ so it is nice healthy competition that we have.

“But he is back‚ he is doing fine.

"He has improved to another level and I am very positive to use him soon.”

Mosadi joined Ajax from University of Pretoria in 2016‚ where he was also a star player.

He has a total of 12 goals in 96 Absa Premiership appearances since 2012.

Ajax remain in desperate trouble in the relegation play-off position with 21 points from their 22 games.

They are next in action at home to SuperSport United on Wednesday.

Victory would take Ajax out of the relegation places and above Polokwane City‚ who will however have played two games fewer.