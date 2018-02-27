Twitter reacts to Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet last night.
This received mixed reactions from the public and of course social media users had the best memes to express their feelings.
Bathabile Dlamini is responsible for women???.....Why...Why....What did women do to you Mr Pres?? #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/NpAhfPFwdN— Mandisa (@mandisa_nkosi) February 26, 2018
They do not call me die hard for nothing #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/FhGevcZn94— 👑Miss Radebe👑 (@tholakele15) February 26, 2018
Mood around the country right now #CabinetReshuffle #BhekiCele pic.twitter.com/BoAiO8UwK7— Bheki Cele (@BhekiCele_ANC) February 26, 2018
Fikile Mbalula right now#CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/8eQ7wYhxkN— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) February 26, 2018
South Africans: We want to see new faces in the #CabinetReshuffle— Mondly Shezi (@_Mondly) February 26, 2018
Ramaphosa: Say No More! pic.twitter.com/7RWIGscC8I
So Fikile Mbalula is just a tweleb now?! #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/mKG5E9qsgz— Swiswi The 3rd (@JayFromVenda) February 26, 2018
The guys at police stations don’t waste time. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/qy50KosqXZ— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) February 27, 2018
Angie Motshekga "Please don't embarrass us chomi. Don't go to United Nations & talk about Peter Ndoro." #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/CpfLMyGjoC— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) February 27, 2018
someone must tell UMKILE to unblock us, he's no longer a mini★ mos 😂😂😂😂 #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/mvtrYy7RBf— Outside Commissar #OC (@iSiphoSihle) February 27, 2018
Cyril Ramaphosa next time he sees Julius Malema. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/1k6svGU8ZW— umami papi🌹 (@rifvmo) February 26, 2018
Thulas Nxesi is going back to Department of Fire Pool & Cyril says this is a new dawn. Siyaqhelwa!! #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/X2XuoYwX1L— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) February 26, 2018
in case you wonder how did bathabile dlamini survived the #cabinetreshuffle this howpic.twitter.com/wmLpMi8Fu3— Dj crazidog (@djcrazidog) February 26, 2018
VW drivers right now @tumisole #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/UQEMx5BRYA— NochillinMzansi (@nochillinmzasi) February 27, 2018
#countryduty#cabinetreshuffle— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 27, 2018
Greetings in the name of Unity! pic.twitter.com/9BXh1NC35x
When you thought you had fired the poster boy of state capture, then remember you forgot to fire him.#CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/LXqH9Nj7ON— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) February 26, 2018
Below are the changes announced by Ramaphosa on Monday:
Deputy president • David Mabuza
Ministers
• Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane
• Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize
• Energy: Jeff Radebe
• Finance: Nhlanhla Nene
• Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor
• Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba
• Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo
• International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu
• Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe
• Police: Bheki Cele
• Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan
• Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo
• Public Works: Thulas Nxesi
• Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
• Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane
• Social Development: Susan Shabangu
• Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa
• State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
• The Presidency – Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
• The Presidency – Women: Bathabile Dlamini
• Tourism: Derek Hanekom
• Transport: Blade Nzimande
• Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti
Ministers (still to be sworn in as MPs)
• Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize
• Finance: Nhlanhla Nene
Deputy ministers
• Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi
• Communications: Pinky Kekana
• Finance: Mondli Gungubele
• Public Service and Administration: Chana Pilane-Majeke
• Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale
• Public Enterprises: Vacant
• Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency: Vacant Deputy minister (still to be sworn in as MP)
• International Relations and Cooperation: Reginah Mhaule