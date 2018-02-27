South Africa

Twitter reacts to Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

By Sowetan LIVE - 27 February 2018 - 12:07

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet last night. 

This received mixed reactions from the public and of course social media users had the best memes to express their feelings.

Below are the changes announced by Ramaphosa on Monday:

Deputy president • David Mabuza

Ministers

• Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane

• Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize

• Energy: Jeff Radebe

• Finance: Nhlanhla Nene

• Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor

• Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba

• Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo

• International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu

• Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe

• Police: Bheki Cele

• Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan

• Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

• Public Works: Thulas Nxesi

• Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

• Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

• Social Development: Susan Shabangu

• Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa

• State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

• The Presidency – Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

• The Presidency – Women: Bathabile Dlamini

• Tourism: Derek Hanekom

• Transport: Blade Nzimande

• Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti

Ministers (still to be sworn in as MPs)

• Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize

• Finance: Nhlanhla Nene

Deputy ministers

• Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi

• Communications: Pinky Kekana

• Finance: Mondli Gungubele

• Public Service and Administration: Chana Pilane-Majeke

• Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale

• Public Enterprises: Vacant

• Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency: Vacant Deputy minister (still to be sworn in as MP)

• International Relations and Cooperation: Reginah Mhaule

Cabinet reshuffle proves ANC can't be saved: EFF

The EFF has condemned new cabinet appointments as a continuation of the old guard.
News
9 hours ago

Ramaphosa swings the axe‚ cuts 13 from Zuma's Cabinet

Ten ministers and three deputies who served under former president Jacob Zuma have been axed.
News
9 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffle won’t be discussed at ANC NEC meeting: Magashule

A cabinet reshuffle will not be discussed at the special one-day ANC national executive committee meeting being held at Irene, south of Pretoria, on ...
News
1 day ago

Cabinet reshuffle: Ramaphosa put the ANC first‚ says DA

The DA has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle‚ saying he had put the ANC first.
News
8 hours ago

Ja well‚ no fine‚ says Cosatu on cabinet reshuffle

Cosatu has welcomed the cabinet reshuffle but said the consultation process could have been handled better.
News
8 hours ago

'Cabinet reshuffle will boost confidence in economy': BLSA

BLSA believes that the cabinet reshuffle will boost investor confidence.
Business
8 hours ago

