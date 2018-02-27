Twitter reacts to Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

Below are the changes announced by Ramaphosa on Monday:

Deputy president • David Mabuza

Ministers

• Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane

• Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize

• Energy: Jeff Radebe

• Finance: Nhlanhla Nene

• Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor

• Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba

• Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo

• International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu

• Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe

• Police: Bheki Cele

• Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan

• Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

• Public Works: Thulas Nxesi

• Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

• Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

• Social Development: Susan Shabangu

• Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa

• State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

• The Presidency – Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

• The Presidency – Women: Bathabile Dlamini

• Tourism: Derek Hanekom

• Transport: Blade Nzimande

• Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti

Ministers (still to be sworn in as MPs)

• Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize

• Finance: Nhlanhla Nene

Deputy ministers

• Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi

• Communications: Pinky Kekana

• Finance: Mondli Gungubele

• Public Service and Administration: Chana Pilane-Majeke

• Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale

• Public Enterprises: Vacant

• Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency: Vacant Deputy minister (still to be sworn in as MP)

• International Relations and Cooperation: Reginah Mhaule