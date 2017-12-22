Every player goes through highs and lows in their career and for some 2017 has been a year of triumph as they have returned from adversity as better players and reignited their careers.

TimesLIVE picks 10 PSL players who have bounced back from tough times to shine.

LUCKY BALOYI (BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC)

Discarded by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season‚ Baloyi found a new home at Celtic and has been a central figure in their revival under coach Veselin Jelusic.

He has started every one of the club’s 13 league matches to date (including the abandoned fixture against AmaZulu)‚ and has in fact missed just 20 minutes of the season so far in all competitions as he also helped the side to the Telkom Knockout final.

MORGAN GOULD (SUPERSPORT UNITED)

Gould had at one stage lost his place in the SuperSport defence‚ but has since returned to regain his starting berth and shown such form that he earned a recall to the Bafana Bafana side after five years.

People wrote him off when he left Kaizer Chiefs and was handed a short-term deal at Matsatsantsa‚ but he has proven his detractors wrong.

SINETHEMBA JANTJIE (FREE STATE STARS)

Jantjie suffered a career-threatening knee injury in pre-season ahead of the 2016/17 season and spent the next eight months on the sidelines.

But once he returned to the pitch he has become a key figure for new club Stars‚ whose long pursuit of his signature ended with his capture from Mbombela United.

Jantjie adds goals and assists‚ and has already scored in wins over Orlando Pirates‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United this season‚ leading to speculation he could move to one of the ‘Big Three’ for next year.

LEHLOGONOLO MASALESA (PLATINUM STARS)

Masalesa’s career seemed on the rocks when he left Pirates having made little impression at the club in his four-season stay.

But he found a happy home at Greek side Larissa and showed superb form in the second half of the campaign to help the club stave off relegation.

That earned a call-up for Bafana Bafana‚ where he was named captain for the COSAFA Castle Cup.

He also returned to the PSL with Platinum Stars and after initial injury woes‚ is helping the resurgence at the club under Roger de Sa.

MARK MAYAMBELA (CHIPPA UNITED)

When Mark Mayambela was thrown out of Platinum Stars in April last year it looked as though his career was finished.

But he was given an opportunity to revive his reputation at Ajax Cape Town and he grabbed it with both hands with a number of match-winning displays for the Urban Warriors.

He has continued that form after re-joining Chippa United at the start of the season and on his day remains one of the most devastating wingers in the local game.

THAMI MKHIZE (CAPE TOWN CITY)

Mkhize’s failed move to Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2016/17 season was a huge blow to the full-back and having been released from Maritzburg United‚ spent some months without a club.

A long trial at Cape Town City resulted in him being offered a contract and in the last 12 months he has emerged as one of the top right-backs in the country.

He is now a key figure for City and has made his Bafana Bafana debut‚ where he was particularly impressive in the 3-1 win over Burkina Faso in October.

LUCKY NGUZANA (BAROKA FC)

Nguzana has long been touted as a top forward and has had a number of opportunities to show his talent.

He thought he was heading in the right direction when he joined Turkish side Ümraniyespor at the start of last season‚ but failed to make the grade there.

He got over that disappointment by spending the second half of the season at FC Cape Town in the NFD‚ and has

since joined Baroka FC‚ where he has been in excellent form of late.

At 26 he still has lots to offer and his career is seemingly moving in the right direction again.

NTSIKELELO NYAUZA (ORLANDO PIRATES)

Nyauza lost his way at Pirates a bit last season as the club struggled under a succession of coaches and the defence leaked goals at an alarming rate.

But he has rediscovered his best form under Micho Sredojevic and has started all but one of the team’s league matches this campaign.

After eight seasons on the PSL‚ he has also finally broken his scoring duck and has two goals this campaign.

The Pirates defence looks better of late and he has been a key part of that.



RODNEY RAMAGALELA (POLOKWANE CITY)

There was always a sense that Ramagalela had not lived up to his potential while at Mamelodi Sundowns but since moving to Polokwane City at the start of last season he has been on an upwards curve.

He now has 12 goals in the calendar year and eight in this campaign alone‚ making him the leading scorer in the Premier League. And he has netted some crackers too‚ using his strength and pace to leave defenders trailing.