Love him or hate, 'Huntie' has done a lot for soccer

I was at Bidvest Wits' training ground a few months ago and had an interesting conversation with coach, Gavin Hunt.

This was early in the season before one of their games. I went to speak to "Huntie" about his preparations and of course I've been to their ground many times for the same reason, but this has stuck with me.

He's always welcoming, always happy to chat. If you meet him after a win, the interview goes for about five minutes, and well, if he has lost, at the most it could be two minutes.

He's more relaxed at training. He's honest, of course, but he's also got a funny side, which makes for great conversation.

On this particular day, he said something interesting.