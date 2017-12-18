Kaizer Chiefs ‘ new goal hero Dumisani Zuma has been tagged the club’s ‘silent assassin’ after his late winner earned Chiefs three points in Durban at the weekend and a place among the front runners in the Premier Soccer League standings.

“He has been very patient waiting for his chance‚” said coach Steve Komphela‚ who has used Zuma just once in the starting line-up but frequently as a substitute.

The 22-year-old Zuma came on as a substitute to score in the 86th minute against Ajax Cape Town at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and delivered an emphatic finish to give Chiefs the 1-0 win and also mark his first goal since moving from Bloemfontein Celtic before the start of the season.

“We always knew the quality he possessed and that’s why we bought him. He’s a calm and clinical finisher.

“He’s very subdued‚ quiet‚ not the kind of person who ‘shows’ himself.

"I had to scream at him just to get the monster out of him‚” said Komphela.

“I was delighted with his first start against Platinum Stars the other week.

"He hardly loses possession and you could see he’s got the quality.

“The only thing you need to understand is the character‚ the personality.

"Don’t be misled by his silence‚ thinking he is cold.

"He’s not cold‚ he’s lethal. He’s like (Siyabonga) Nomvete. He was quiet but he could kill you.

“The goal Zuma scored against Ajax was clinical. One-on-one‚ he won’t give you a chance‚” added the Chiefs coach.