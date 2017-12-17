Steve Komphela says the festive break could not have come at a more inconvenient time for his club after a second successive win propelled his Kaizer Chiefs team into second place in the Premier Soccer League standings.

A late goal ensured a 1-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night as Chiefs rounded off 2017 with a victory and now look ahead to a crunch meeting with SuperSport United on January 6‚ after just a few days break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“We hope we’ll keep up the momentum but we now have to go off for a minor recess and be back for the game against SuperSport.

“It feels more like an international break where you are just about to get your momentum and then there is a stoppage‚” Komphela said.

“We’ll have to come back again and try fight and get into SuperSport with the energy we showed against Ajax. It’s going to be very difficult.”

Chiefs had not won back-to-back matches since April and Sunday’s success was also their first home victory of the season.

“In the first half we made quite a number of entries (into the Ajax penalty area) but there was nothing to show (for it)‚” added Komphela in his analysis of the win‚ which followed on last weekend’s success away at Platinum Stars where Chiefs also scored a late winner.

“In the second half‚ I thought we should have made our lives a bit easier (by scoring) earlier but that’s the name of the game.”

Dumisani Zuma’s winner came with just five minutes left. “It was a beautiful goal‚” the coach said.

“At times it looked like structurally we were not well co-ordinated but we are delighted with the victory‚” he said.