The Absa Premiership will end on May 12 next year‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced.

The PSL have revealed their important dates for their domestic football calendar in 2018.

The dates detail the crucial points in the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

The league’s coming mid-season transfer window opens on Tuesday (January 2)‚ and closes on Wednesday‚ January 31.

The Absa Premiership‚ which closed for its Christmas and New Year break with Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw between Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United at Dr Molemela Stadium‚ resumes on Friday‚ January 5.

Two matches will be played on that night‚ with Ajax Cape Town hosting Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium and Bidvest Wits meeting Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium.

The Absa Premiership will end with its last round of matches‚ all played at the same time‚ on Saturday May 12.

The Nedbank Cup final will be played the following Saturday (May 19).

PSL’s domestic football calendar for 2018:

January 2 - Domestic Transfer Window Opens

January 5 - Absa Premiership resumes

January 6 - National First Division resumes

January 15 - Nedbank Cup round of 32 Draw

January 31 - Domestic Transfer Window Closes (Deadline Day)

February 6 - Nedbank Cup round of 32 kickoff

May 12 - Absa Premiership Last match (Champions crowned)

May 13 - National First Division last match (Champions crowned)

May 16 - Promotion Playoffs kickoff

May 19 - Nedbank Cup final

June 2 - Promotion playoff last fixture