Pumas coach Stonehouse sounds ominous warning

Jimmy Stonehouse sounded an ominous warning to rugby authorities after his Pumas team lost the Currie Cup final against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Stonehouse, who lauded his team's effort to reach a second consecutive final, believes sides like the Pumas and Griquas who don't have full franchise status need more game time in elevated company.

“If Griquas and the Pumas die there will be a lot of talent that dies with them,” Stonehouse warned after his team's 25-17 defeat.

“The advantage the Cheetahs have is they play in the EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby]. There's more pressure. That's what we are trying to get. Something to play [in].

“We need to breed more guys and send them to bigger unions and show the talent that we have in this country.”