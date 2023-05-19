×

Sport

SuperSport to broadcast 18 cup finals in 36 days

Man City v Inter on June 10 should attract big interest

By Sowetan Reporter - 19 May 2023 - 10:48
Virat Kohli and India take on Australia in ICC Test Champs final starting June 11.
Image: Esa Alexander

One final is special. Two are grand. Eighteen in 36 days? Unbelievable.

And this is what SuperSport viewers can feast on, starting this weekend and taking in a range of title deciders culminating in the Currie Cup final on June 24.

Manchester City and Inter Milan will gun for Uefa Champions League glory in Istanbul on June 10.

The FA Cup final, on June 3, promises to be just as sumptuous with a Manchester derby providing a fitting finale to one of football’s oldest, and most treasured, competitions.

Closer to home, there is the Nedbank Cup final, where Sekhukhune United take on Orlando Pirates in Pretoria.

Rugby viewers, meanwhile, can settle in to a rip-roaring month that begins today with the EPCR Challenge Cup final, followed one week later by the Vodacom URC final in Cape Town where the champion Stormers will seek to continue their reign against dangerous Munster.

The Currie Cup final takes place on June 24, with the Pumas going all out to defend the crown they won in storybook fashion last season.

Cricket traditionalists have the final of the ICC Test Championship to savour, a showdown between heavyweights Australia and India at The Oval beginning on June 11, then the IPL final (May 28). Roland Garros, meanwhile, will host the second tennis major of the season and could deliver a very special moment: 

Finals Feast 

May 19: EPCR Challenge Cup final May 19: Afcon under-17 final May 20: Heineken Champions Cup final May 27: URC final May 27: Nedbank Cup final May 27: EFL play-off final May 28: IPL final May 28 and June 3: CAF Confed final May 31: Uefa Europa League final June 3: FA Cup final (Manchester City v Manchester United) June 4 and 11: CAF Champions League final June 7: Uefa Europa Conference League final June 7-11: ICC Test Championship final June 10: Uefa Champions League final June 10 and 11: Roland Garros finals June 18: Uefa Nations League finals June 24: Super Rugby Pacific final June 24: Currie Cup final

