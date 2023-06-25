×

South Africa

R12.8m worth of cocaine destined for UAE intercepted at Eastern Cape port

25 June 2023 - 10:42
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The seized consignment of cocaine valued at nearly R13m.
Image: SAPS

Border police have seized a R12.8m consignment of cocaine from a container that was due to transport fruit to the United Arab Emirates from the Ngqura port in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlende Mathe said the haul comprised 32 blocks of cocaine.

“The drugs were found stashed in an empty cargo container earlier this week. The container was due to transport fruit from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”

Mathe said police are investigating the origin and destination of the drugs.

The bust was part of Operation Shanela — “high density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa”.

Mathe said since the operation's inception in May, 1,686 suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs.

TimesLIVE

 

